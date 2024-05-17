Pasil fish port porter lands in jail after killing dog

A PORTER in Pasil Fish Port landed in jail after he killed a dog that had been barking at him at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Barangay Suba, Cebu City.

The 30-year-old suspect, Ritchie Fernandez, a resident of the said place, admitted to the crime and begged for forgiveness from the owner of the dog, Ederita Dichosa.

However, Dichosa stated that she could not accept what had happened to her dog and had already made the decision to sue the suspect for breaking Republic Act 8485, also known as the Animal Cruelty Act.

Dichosa said she was searching for her pet after it vanished from their yard when she witnessed Fernandez holding the animal and repeatedly stabbing it with a broken bottle.

She said she told Fernandez to release the dog, but the latter continued stabbing it until it passed away.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, acknowledged his mistake.

He stated that when the dog growled at him, he took a broken bottle of alcohol and stabbed the dog out of concern that it would bite him.

He added that he just roused from sleep during the incident after getting drunk. (GPL, TPT)