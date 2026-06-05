Pasil Fish Port trash highlights ongoing marine pollution crisis

The issue drew public attention after Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival shared a social media video showing a man dumping a sack of garbage into the seawater near the port.

The recurring accumulation of waste highlights the ongoing struggle to protect coastal ecosystems, preserve marine life and enforce proper solid waste management practices.

The Philippines remains one of the world’s major contributors of ocean-bound plastic waste. This persists despite the implementation of environmental measures such as Republic Act 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, and local single-use plastic bans.

While efforts to address the problem continue through waste-to-energy technologies and microplastic research, community-led cash-for-trash initiatives also play a role. However, significant challenges persist in keeping the coastal waters clean.

On this World Environment Day, the scenes in Pasil underscore the importance of stronger enforcement and greater public responsibility. The Cebu City Government and local communities face a daunting task in monitoring the area.

Broader collaboration among government, communities and the private sector is necessary to achieve sustainable waste management. These joint actions are crucial to reduce environmental harm for future generations.