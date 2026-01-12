Pasil, Suba mark 11th Tuslob Buwa Festival

THE streets of Barangays Pasil and Suba came alive with the aroma of tuslob buwa as residents and visitors gathered for the annual Tuslob Buwa Festival on January 8, 2026, celebrating a local delicacy that has become a symbol of community identity and livelihood.
Now in its 11th year since it began in 2015, the festival featured hundreds of tuslob buwa tables set up across the barangays.
In Barangay Suba alone, an estimated 300 tables were prepared, according to Barangay Captain Francisco De Gracia Jr., 60. Each table typically provided around 30 rice pouches, also known as hanging rice, which were freely available to visitors.
Tuslob buwa is made from pig’s brain and other pork parts such as liver and intestines, sautéed with garlic, onions, chili, and various spices, and traditionally eaten with hanging rice. Beyond its distinctive taste, the dish is regarded by residents as a representation of Cebu’s food culture and local identity.
The delicacy has existed since the early 2000s and is known for being affordable and filling, making it popular among students and workers. While widely enjoyed, residents note that it should be consumed in moderation due to its high cholesterol content.
Among the vendors is Nanay Cecilia Rondina, 80, who has been selling tuslob buwa for 15 years. She said the dish is her family’s only source of income, helping support the needs of her children and grandchildren.
Organizers and residents said the Tuslob Buwa Festival continues to unite the community of Pasil and Suba each year, highlighting not only a local delicacy but also the livelihoods and traditions tied to it. (Seth Odyssey A. Illusorio and Eliana Marie D. Auguis, Cebu City Don Carlos A. Gothong Memorial National High School interns)