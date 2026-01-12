Pasil, Suba mark 11th Tuslob Buwa Festival

THE streets of Barangays Pasil and Suba came alive with the aroma of tuslob buwa as residents and visitors gathered for the annual Tuslob Buwa Festival on January 8, 2026, celebrating a local delicacy that has become a symbol of community identity and livelihood.

Now in its 11th year since it began in 2015, the festival featured hundreds of tuslob buwa tables set up across the barangays.

In Barangay Suba alone, an estimated 300 tables were prepared, according to Barangay Captain Francisco De Gracia Jr., 60. Each table typically provided around 30 rice pouches, also known as hanging rice, which were freely available to visitors.