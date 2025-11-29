Pasko sa Mandaue 2025 mirrors city’s resilience

MANDAUE City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano opened the annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony on Friday night, Nov. 28, 2025, reminding residents of the strength and unity that carried the city through recent disasters.

Speaking before a crowd at the lighting event, Ouano reflected on the challenges Mandaue City faced in the past weeks after being hit by an earthquake and a typhoon.

“Tonight, as we gather for our annual Christmas Lighting Ceremony, our hearts have been tested but never broken,” he said.

“In the past weeks, Mandaue City faced an earthquake and a typhoon. These were two challenges that shook our city, our routines and our sense of safety. Yet here we are, standing together once again.”

Ouano added that this year’s Christmas lights hold a deeper meaning for Mandauehanons, calling them symbols of resilience, unity and an unshakeable spirit.

Reminder

“They are not just decorations. Every light we switch on tonight represents a story of courage from responders, volunteers, City workers, barangay workers and every ordinary citizen who chose to help rather than hesitate,” he said.

He reminded the community that Christmas continues to shine through difficult times.

“Christmas reminds us that even in the darkest moments, hope always finds a way to shine. The light of Christmas cannot be extinguished no matter how difficult the challenges we face.”

The mayor also expressed gratitude to the private sector, partners, national agencies, neighboring local government units and other groups who extended help to families affected by the disasters.

“Their generosity brought comfort to many families who needed it most,” he said.

“As we light up Mandaue City tonight, let this be a reminder that we build, we rise and we move forward together.”

Ouano then formally opened the Christmas celebration in the city. “As your city mayor, I now declare Pasko sa Mandaue 2025 open,” he said. / ABC