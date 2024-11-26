‘Pasko sa Pajo’ launched with new concept, safety measures

A WEEK before December, Barangay Pajo in Lapu-Lapu City kicked off another year of “Pasko sa Pajo” on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, coming in with a new concept and safety measures in place.

Pajo Barangay Captain Lyndon Guba, in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 26, said more than 50 sectoral groups registered and displayed their colorful lanterns along the center island of Maximo Patalinghug Ave.

Guba said that for this year’s event, the committee decided on a “parol contest,” where participating groups showcase lanterns crafted from recyclable materials, such as plastic spoons, straws and sacks, among others.

The official street lighting on Sunday lit up 105 trees adorned with LED strip lights, reindeer and star lanterns.

Guba said the LED strips wrapped around the tree trunks are waterproof and utilize sockets that are rubberized, which are appropriate for outdoors and not prone to fire hazard.

“Aside from the proper size of the electrical cables or wires, we also have the exact capacity specified for the breakers. If there are any faults in the electrical system within that group, the breaker will trip off. That will ensure safety,” said Guba.

He added that Barangay Pajo has coordinated with the City Electrical Department and sought permission from Mayor Junard Chan, who was also present during the street lighting.

A barangay personnel is assigned to switch the LED lights on and off daily.

In addition to various sectoral groups, business sectors were invited to “adopt a reindeer.”

Guba said that in return, the company’s name will be displayed, with part of the proceeds from the initiative going toward contest prizes.

Furthermore, Guba said a total budget of P500,000 has been allocated for “Pasko sa Pajo,” which is part of the barangay’s cultural budget.

A portion of the P1 million in cash assistance provided by Chan to all 30 barangays in Lapu-Lapu has also been allocated for the contest.

The final submission of entries from interested registrants from Barangay Pajo is set for the first week of December, with the awarding scheduled on Dec. 20 during the barangay’s Christmas party.

Individuals wishing to participate could visit the barangay secretary’s office at Pajo Barangay Hall for orientation.

Winners are entitled to P30,000 for the first prize; P20,000 for the second prize; P10,000 for the third prize; and a consolation prize of P2,500 for all participants, said Guba.

The Christmas decoration contest was first initiated by Chan during his term as barangay captain of Pajo and Guba, as barangay kagawad, in 2013. / DPC