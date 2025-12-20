Pasko sa Sugbo: The heart of Cebuano Christmas

Walking around Cebu in December feels refreshing. The air hums with energy — busy markets with shoppers buying parols and Christmas trees, the sweet scent of puto bumbong and bibingka from street stalls, and church bells calling the faithful to dawn Mass. This is Pasko sa Sugbo, a vibrant blend of modern joy and centuries-old tradition.

For Cebuanos, Christmas starts long before Dec. 25. On Dec. 16, people wake before dawn for Misa de Gallo. Desserts are a highlight too: puto bumbong steamed in bamboo tubes until it turns purple, bibingka baked in clay ovens lined with banana leaves, and rice cakes.

No Cebuano Christmas is complete without a feast. Though lechon is loved all year long, it steals the show on Noche Buena — its crispy skin crackling as it is carved at the dinner table. However, this year the Cebuano community is embracing a simple celebration.

At the center is devotion to the Santo Niño, the Philippines’ oldest holy relic. The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño turns into a place of pilgrimage, filled with thousands offering their prayers. On Christmas Day, a special Mass makes its way through the City, with devotees carrying images of the Child Jesus. For Cebuanos, He’s not just a symbol of faith — He’s family.

When midnight strikes, families gather to exchange gifts and give thanks to God for the year’s blessings — while firecrackers and fireworks light up the sky in bursts of red, green, and gold.

Many calamities have struck Cebu — typhoons that lashed the coast, quakes that shook the ground, and floods that swept through streets — yet Christmas will never fade from the hearts of Cebuanos. The city has had to piece things back together, rebuild what was lost, and draw strength from the people around them. No matter the hardships, the spirit of Pasko sa Sugbo endures as a reflection of their unshakable faith and unfading joy.

Moments like these remind me why Christmas in Cebu is so special —it’s a celebration that brings people together, honoring the past while embracing the present, and filling every corner with faith, love, and laughter.