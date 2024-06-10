Passenger bus catches fire in Compostela, Cebu; nobody hurt

A CERES bus with license plate CEH 814 caught fire along the national highway in Canamucan II, Barangay Canamucan, Compostela, Cebu, around 11:47 a.m. on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Nobody was hurt.

The bus driven by Michael Gonzales Orque, 36, of Barangay Campusong, Borbon, Cebu, was traveling from the North Bus Terminal in Cebu City to Kawit, Medellin with 20 passengers on board.

The fire allegedly started from the dashboard panel, which spread over the bus in a matter of minutes.

Orque is said to have attempted to put out the fire using a fire extinguisher but failed.

At 11:59 a.m., the fire was totally extinguished.

An investigation is being conducted to find out the cause of the fire. (DVG, TPT)