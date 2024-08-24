Passenger bus driver shot dead in Cebu City barangay

A PASSENGER bus driver passed away after being shot in All Season 3, Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City, at past 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23.

The 41-year-old victim, identified by his wife as Nestor Abellanosa Tabacon Jr., a native of Zamboanga Sibugay and driver of Ceres bus plying Bato Oslob-Cebu City route, showed no signs of life when the Inayawan police arrived.

His neighbor, James, was tagged as the perpetrator.

Witnesses reported seeing James shoot the victim many times.

After the victim fell close to his motorcycle, he finished him off by firing one more shot and fled.

The Inayawan police recovered three empty shells of unknown caliber from the crime scene.

The police launched a manhunt to apprehend the offender and an inquiry to determine the motive of the incident. (AYB, TPT)