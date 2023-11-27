Passenger bus, SUV collide in Talisay City

A PASSENGER bus and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) figured in an accident at a stop light near a mall in Barangay Lawaan, Talisay City, southern Cebu.

The incident occurred at around 3:28 a.m. on Monday, November 27, 2023.

According to a follow-up investigation by the Talisay police personnel under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Wayne Magbanua, the Isuzu MU-X allegedly turned left to the Cebu South Coastal Road on a stop signal when it collided with the Sepo passenger bus heading towards Cebu City from Pinamungajan.

Both the driver of the SUV, Rob Ryle Cang, 23, of Seaview Heights Subdivision, Barangay Lawaan 1, and his passenger, Kristine Espanta, 23, of Barangay Mohon, Talisay City, sustained injuries.

The 33-year-old bus driver from Pinamungajan town, Jeffrey Ogahayon, was unharmed.

However, five of his passengers were hurt.

The members of the Emergency Medical Services transported the injured to the hospital for treatment. (With TPT)