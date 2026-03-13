Passenger confusion marks first day of CBRT operations

PASSENGER confusion over where Cebu Bus Rapid Transit buses can stop emerged as an early challenge when the CBRT began initial operations on Friday, March 13, 2026, prompting city officials to call for stronger public information efforts.

Cebu City Councilor Winston Pepito said many passengers still misunderstand how the new system works, with some thinking buses can stop anywhere along the route.

Pepito said CBRT buses will stop only at designated stations. In areas where buses operate in mixed traffic outside the dedicated lanes, they will stop only at marked bus stops.

Passenger frustration

During a ride, one passenger asked to get off after passing the bus stop in front of Cebu Normal University on Osmeña Boulevard. The conductor told the passenger that disembarking is allowed only at CBRT stations. The passenger later got off at a stop some distance from the school, visibly frustrated, and said the CBRT did not serve its purpose.

Despite the confusion, some passengers who rode the Cibus units along the initial CBRT route from Il Corso to Cebu IT Park said the trip was smooth and faster than regular buses.

Pau, 31, whose real name was withheld, said the trip was continuous and relatively fast.

Pepito said the ride avoided heavy traffic in sections with dedicated lanes and reached destinations quickly. He said slowdowns were seen only in sections outside the CBRT lanes, where buses share the road with other vehicles.

He said the dedicated lanes are a key feature of the system, allowing buses to move more efficiently and giving commuters a faster, more organized alternative to conventional public transportation.

Free rides, traffic buildup

Pepito also said commuters may ride for free for one year under the Department of Transportation’s Libreng Sakay program during the initial operations.

Cebu City Transportation Office head Raquel Arce said traffic was moderate to heavy early in the morning and had worsened by the afternoon.

She said congestion was heaviest at Fuente Osmeña Circle and along N. Bacalso Avenue.

At least 17 buses are expected to operate during the initial rollout of the CBRT system. Although 30 units have been approved, only 17 are ready for deployment.

Partial rollout

Pepito earlier said the rollout would allow the completed portion of the project under Package 1 to finally be used. The corridor includes dedicated bus lanes along key sections of the city’s major roads.

Under the current setup, buses operate from Il Corso to Cebu IT Park. However, only parts of the route have dedicated lanes, particularly within the Package 1 corridor. Outside these sections, buses run in mixed traffic alongside private vehicles and public utility vehicles.

Because of this setup, Pepito said commuters may not yet fully experience the efficiency of a bus rapid transit system, which ideally operates on fully segregated lanes free from traffic interference.

To help manage traffic and enforce the exclusive use of CBRT lanes, CCTO personnel have been deployed along the corridor.

The rollout comes after years of delays that repeatedly pushed back the project’s target completion dates.

Delayed expansion

The Department of Transportation earlier reported that Package 1 of the CBRT project was about 97 percent complete, with the remaining work involving punch-list items, final inspections and minor adjustments to ensure the system meets operational and safety standards.

The first operational stretch runs from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to Fuente Osmeña Circle, with dedicated median bus lanes, passenger stations and modern buses meant to provide faster and more organized public transport along one of Cebu City’s busiest corridors.

Transport officials earlier projected that once fully operational, the CBRT could accommodate up to 34,000 passengers a day, giving commuters a more efficient alternative to conventional transport while helping ease congestion in key parts of the city.

However, prolonged delays affected the project’s funding structure. The World Bank withdrew support for Packages 2 and 3 after raising concerns over the pace of implementation. The National Government is now exploring alternative funding arrangements, including a possible public-private partnership, to complete the remaining components of the system.

Despite these challenges, transport authorities said the initial portion of the project would proceed as planned. / CAV