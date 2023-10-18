Passenger dies after being run over by minibus outside Cebu South Bus Terminal

AN employee of a private school in Cebu City lost his life after being struck by a passenger minibus outside the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The victim, whose real name is withheld by the police, was reportedly waiting outside the CSBT for a bus to take him to his hometown of Barili, according to Captain Mark Don Alfred Leanza, the chief of Abellana Police Station 2.

When he saw the Chan Transit coming out of the bus terminal, he immediately grabbed its door handle.

However, he missed the steps, lost grip of the door handle and eventually fell to the ground, where he was ran over by the bus.

The responding policemen from the Abellana Police Station brought the victim to the Cebu City Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival.

"Itong victim natin medyo matanda na hindi naka kapit ng maayos siguro sa bus yun nahulog siya duon sa pintoan and then he went under the bus," Leanza said.

(This victim is quite old and maybe he didn't hold on properly to the bus, that's why he fell from the door and then went beneath the bus).

The bus driver was taken into police custody and is set to face charges for Reckless Imprudence Resulting in Homicide.

Meanwhile, CSBT manager Carmen Quijano stated in a radio interview that it has been their policy to require all passengers to board a bus inside the terminal to ensure their safety.

She claimed that Governor Gwendolyn Garcia had already expressed her displeasure with the minibuses because, despite repeated warnings, they continued to pick up passengers outside the bus terminal.

"Wala gyud ta mahimuot aning sitwasyon karon kay maka pasuko man ni sa gobernador, niabot na gyud ang higayon kay kining mga mini bus gahi kaayog ulo unya dili gyud patuo. In fact ang gobernador ani gani nanuyo gyud kay dili man gyud na angay nga mamick-up og pasahero anha anang atbang sa terminal kay duna gyud tay nindot nga terminal," Quijano said.

(We are not happy with this situation now because this could make the governor angry, the time has come because these mini buses are very stubborn and they do not heed. In fact, the governor got upset about this because it is not appropriate to pick up passengers in front of the terminal because we have a nice terminal).

Quijano urged the Cebu City Transportation Office (CTTO) to strengthen the enforcement of the traffic laws outside the terminal, to which CCTO head Rey Gealon agreed.