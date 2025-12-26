Passenger found dead after jumping off ferry in north Cebu

A 52-YEAR-OLD man was found dead on the shore of Barangay Calape in Daanbantayan, northern Cebu, on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, a day after he jumped from a passenger vessel.

Authorities identified the man as Shilbert Escala Salimbangon, a resident of Barangay Kawit in Medellin.

PO2 Ryan Arriesgado of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Salimbangon was a passenger of mv Cawayan Star, which was traveling from Polambato Port in Bogo City to Masbate.

Investigation showed that Salimbangon intentionally jumped from the vessel at 6:42 a.m. on Dec. 23 while it was sailing off Daanbantayan.

The PCG immediately conducted search and rescue operations but failed to locate Salimbangon that day.

A fisherman discovered Salimbangon’s body floating near the shore at about 8 a.m. on Dec. 24.

Ruby Salimbangon Duba, the victim’s sister, said her brother had been suffering from depression due to frequent arguments with his live-in partner.

Duba said Salimbangon was often forced to leave their home, although she did not disclose the cause of the couple’s disputes. She added that her brother was also suffering from a deteriorating eye condition and was nearly blind.

Police found no signs of foul play. Dr. Marielle Dominique Malaga, a medico-legal officer, ruled the death a suicide.

The victim’s remains were turned over to his family. / JDG