Passenger ship runs aground off Masbate

A PASSENGER vessel en route to Cebu ran aground off the coast of Masbate on Sunday evening, August 24, 2025, leaving several individuals with minor injuries.

The incident was reported around 9:57 p.m. Sunday by a passenger aboard the Cokaliong Shipping Lines M/V Filipinas Surigao del Norte to authorities at the Coast Guard Station Central Cebu.

The Coast Guard was notified that the vessel had become stranded, said Captain Jerome Lozada of the Philippine Coast Guard Cebu.

Lozada explained to reporters that since the vessel became stranded in the Masbate area, local authorities coordinated with the Coast Guard Station in Masbate to gather details, including the vessel's departure time, and alerted them to the distress situation.

The Cebu Coast Guard also advised authorities in Masbate to direct the vessel to return to port.

The Cokaliong Shipping Lines M/V Filipinas Surigao del Norte docked in Pier 1 Cebu City on Monday, August 25, where passengers, including senior citizens, received medical attention.

Some were checked for elevated blood pressure, while others reported pain in their arms, heads, and ears.

Chase Cokaliong, vice president for Operations at Cokaliong Shipping Lines, said in a separate interview that several fishermen, mostly on small boats, were present in the area, despite it being a designated shipping route.

This obstruction prompted the vessel to maneuver around the fishermen and subsequently encounter a shallow portion of the water, causing a delay of about 30 minutes before it was able to continue its voyage to Cebu.

Cokaliong assured that the passenger vessel incurred "zero damage" and emphasized the company's willingness to cooperate fully with authorities and address any inquiries related to the incident.

Lozada announced that the vessel has been instructed to temporarily suspend operations and is prohibited from resuming travel while the investigation is ongoing.

He said the first step in the process is for the company shipping line to submit a marine protest to formally document the incident. (DPC)