Passenger vessel runs aground off Madridejos

CLOSE to 300 people were rescued from a passenger vessel that ran aground early Monday, October 23, 2023, off Barangay Kaongkod in Madridejos, Cebu.

Among those rescued were 250 passengers of M/V Filipinas Butuan and its 37 crew members. Of the 250 passengers, eight were children.

Mark Larsen Mariano, commander of Coast Guard Station Central Cebu, said the ship's captain reported that they had veered off the course in an attempt to avoid a fish cage. This led to the vessel drifting into shallow waters and subsequently grounding.

The ship was bound for Iloilo from Cebu when the incident happened.

The Coast Guard Substation Madridejos, in coordination with the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and Bantay Dagat personnel, deployed Bantay Dagat service boats and three motorbancas to assist in the safe transfer of passengers and crew from the stranded vessel.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported that the passenger vessel departed Pier 1 in Cebu City around 7 p.m. Sunday, October 22.

Around 4:30 a.m., the vessel’s captain coordinated with the Coast Guard Sub-Station in Bantayan for assistance.

It was around 9:30 a.m. when all passengers were safely transferred and transported to Kota Park in Madridejos.

The PCG said that the captain also reported about the presence of oil leakage during their initial inspection, resulting in BRP Malamawi (FPB-2403) carrying one segment of oil spill boom and one box of absorbent pads to control the oil leakage from the vessel. (RJM/LMY)