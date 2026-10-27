Passengers, truck driver hurt in Lapu-Lapu road collision

TWENTY-FIVE of the 30 passengers of a modernized public utility vehicle (MPUV) were injured when it collided head-on with a truck that carried cases of soft drinks along M.L. Quezon Ave. in Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, on Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 2026.

Lt. Col. Christian Torres, chief of the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, said in an interview that initial findings based on the point of impact and witness statements showed the truck entered the MPUV’s lane.

The collision happened at around 8:40 a.m. near Tacan Compound. According to the initial police report, the Canter truck was heading toward Barangay Buaya, while the MPUV was bound for Barangay Pusok. No security camera footage was available at the scene.

The crash blocked one lane of the highway. Authorities set up a stop-and-go traffic scheme during rescue and clearing operations. The road is a major route for delegates arriving for the 20th Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 13th ADMM-Plus.

Injured passengers

Police initially recorded the names of around 25 passengers. Some were brought to hospitals, Torres said.

Most of the reported injuries were minor. Others were more serious, including a partially severed finger and swelling in the back. Authorities have contacted each passenger to verify their condition and ask whether they intend to file formal complaints.

The 50-year-old truck driver suffered serious injuries after the impact crushed part of the cabin and forced the steering wheel into his stomach area.

Torres said personnel from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the Bureau of Fire Protection used hydraulic equipment to extricate him. The driver reportedly collapsed and was given oxygen before being taken for medical treatment. He was later transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center because of his critical condition.

Authorities have yet to obtain his account because of his condition. They have also yet to determine whether he fell asleep, suffered a medical emergency or was under the influence of alcohol.

Possible charge

Torres said the initial investigation pointed to the truck as the vehicle at fault, but the findings are not a final legal determination.

Its driver could face a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and multiple physical injuries.

The MPUV driver, Joseph Meñoza, 41, was held temporarily as part of the investigation. In a separate interview, he said he did not expect the oncoming vehicle to enter his lane. He was traveling at a relatively low speed because he had just picked up a passenger.

Meñoza said he tried to assess the situation but feared that swerving could send his vehicle toward nearby houses or a post and cause greater damage. With little room to maneuver, he braced for impact and prayed before the two vehicles collided head-on.

He suffered muscle pain in his legs after being slightly crushed against his steering wheel. He said he is worried about returning to work and providing for his family, as his wife gave birth to their child two months ago.

The force of the collision reportedly pushed his vehicle backward by several meters. A large wooden beam pierced its rear portion. / DPC