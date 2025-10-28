Passengers warned vs ticket scalpers

THE Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has urged passengers traveling for Kalag-Kalag 2025 to book their tickets early through official outlets and avoid scalpers, as it braces for an expected surge of over 350,000 travelers across Cebu ports during the long weekend.

CPA General Manager Francisco Comendador III reminded the public not to deal with unauthorized ticket sellers, warning that scalpers often take advantage of the Undas rush.

He advised passengers to use legitimate online booking platforms or authorized ticketing offices to ensure valid tickets and avoid overpricing or last-minute inconveniences.

“Ayaw mo pailad aning mga ticket scalpers nga nagpalibot sa atong mga pantalan. They are just waiting for their next victims,” Comendador said.

(Don’t be fooled by these ticket scalpers loitering around our ports. They’re just waiting for their next victims.)

To ensure a smooth and secure travel experience, the CPA said it will activate “Oplan Biyaheng Ayos: Undas 2025” from October 30 to November 4, with 24/7 security operations and stricter enforcement of the “No Ticket, No ID, No Entry” policy.

The agency will also deploy explosive and narcotics detection dogs, set up Malasakit Help Desks and first-aid stations, and coordinate with local and national agencies to monitor ticket scalping and overpricing. (EHP)