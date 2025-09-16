Pasvi identified as Cebu Night Market manager amid questions of legality

City Administrator Albert Tan admitted that Mayor Nestor Archival has not yet convened the board, resulting in other offices stepping in to fill the gap. In response, the Office of the Mayor issued a resolution ordering the temporary closure of Colon Street.

Meanwhile, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO) took the lead in processing the necessary clearances and permits. Tan’s office also supported the event by deploying police officers and sanitation crews to ensure order and cleanliness.

Tan stressed, however, that his office was unaware of alleged P6,000 monthly stall fees being collected from vendors.

“What we did was support the resolution by deploying police and ensuring sanitation… But on the issue of Gasa, we can only recommend its convening to the mayor,” Tan said.

Pasvi’s involvement

The Office of Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (Omaicc), led by Jeannat Aliih Cortes, said it only assisted Muslim vendors and certified applicants, but did not collect money or manage operations.

Instead, Cortes said, it was Pasvi that officially applied for and managed the night market.

“Pasvi is the one managing the night market. Omaicc only certified some applicants, particularly from the Muslim community,” she said.

Lawyer Abubakar Gunang of the National Commission on Filipino Muslims added that Pasvi, under convenor Ibrahim Mike Ginyalan, approached the mayor’s office seeking permission to run the market during the “ber” months, Christmas and Sinulog seasons.

They were instructed to secure barangay clearances from Pari-an, Kalubihan, and Santo Niño, in addition to the usual permits from BPLO and CCTO.

The night market is physically located within these barangays. Any activity that affects traffic, safety, sanitation, and peace and order within a barangay requires its clearance.

Revenue and fees

BPLO officer-in-charge Jared Limquiaco reported that the city collected P281,500 in special permit fees from 100 stalls.