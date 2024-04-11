Patient jumps from hospital building, dies

A 55-YEAR-OLD patient passed away after reportedly jumping from the third floor of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) past 10 a.m Thursday, April 11, 2024.

The victim was identified as Godofredo Purisima Trocio, from Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Luray 2, Toledo City, midwest Cebu.

According to the victim's wife, Laila Añasco Trocio, 50, her husband was admitted to the VSMMC last April 8, and was scheduled to undergo surgery for pancreatic mass.

The wife said that before the incident, she noticed that her husband, whom she described as a silent person, became uneasy as if he was scared of something.

Because of this, they referred him to a psychiatrist for an examination.

Laila claimed that while her husband was in bed, she left for a while to go to the comfort room, but when she returned, the victim was gone.

She then looked out the window and saw her husband lying on the ground, bloodied.

The victim was rushed to the hospital’s emergency room, where he was declared dead at 10:46 a.m.

The wife stated that following their daughter's hospital admission 17 years ago, her husband also tried to end his life by slashing his wrist with a bladed weapon out of fear.

The Abellana Police Station personnel are conducting an investigation to make sure that no foul play was involved in the victim’s death.

###

(For individuals struggling with suicidal thoughts, support is available through suicide hotlines: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers.)

(AYB, TPT)