Patients’ meal budget raised to P300/day

MEAL allowance of patients in all 16 Capitol-run hospitals in Cebu Province has been doubled from the previous P150 per day to P300 starting Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announced this development on Wednesday, following a directive issued by the Department of Health (DOH) to provide inpatients with 1,800 kilocalories per day.

Baricuatro said patients are now entitled to P100 per meal, or a total of P300 per day.

The adjustment is double the previous amount which was P50 per meal, or a total of P150 daily.

This is also the first increase of patients’ meal allowance implemented in six years.

Capitol’s public health consultant Nikki Catalan said the adjustment aligns with DOH directive Administrative Order 2025-0019, which requires public hospitals to provide at least 1,800 calories daily to patients.

The DOH’s proposed budget for this patient nutrition is P247 per patient, per day, but Cebu’s new allowance of P300 per day exceeds this national proposal.

The adjustment on meal allowance aims to improve patient welfare and provide them better nutrition during confinement. It also aims to align the Capitol-run hospitals with national standards. / CDF