Patrols at NRA stepped up after wires, lights stolen

AUTHORITIES in Mandaue City have intensified roving patrols in the North Reclamation Area (NRA) following reports of stolen electrical wires and road stud lights, arresting two people and another person for allegedly burning garbage.

Gerard Gleen Soon Gobalani, team leader of the City Mayor’s Office-Safety Maintenance Area Response Team (Smart), said operatives arrested the two people during operations on Nov. 6.

Operatives caught one person stealing road stud lights, while the other was a construction worker at Ikea Gateway who allegedly stole electrical wires from the establishment.

Missing wires

Gobalani said the team increased monitoring near the Cebu City boundary and the site of a former cafe after receiving reports of missing wires in dark portions of Ouano Ave.

Thieves target road stud lights for their aluminum casings, which they sell by weight, he said, adding that operatives seized about three meters of stolen materials and wires from the first suspect.

The construction worker fled after Ikea Gateway security guards frisked him around 1 a.m., Gobalani said.

The guards then sought help from the Smart team, which cornered the suspect near the Cebu City boundary. Operatives recovered Class A stranded wires weighing six to seven kilograms.

Patrol strategy

Gobalani said the team shifted from staying in one location to conducting roving patrols at intervals to prevent suspects from tracking their movements.

“When we continuously stay in one area, we are not able to catch them because they can easily monitor us. That is why we adopted a different strategy by conducting roving patrols at intervals,” he said in Cebuano.

Concerned citizens, including Grab drivers, Foodpanda riders and commuters, helped authorities spot suspicious activities and report thefts, he said.

Gobalani said cooperation from the community strengthened the team’s monitoring efforts in areas with frequent theft reports.

Operatives brought the suspects to Police Station 2 in Barangay Subangdaku, according to Gobalani, who said the two theft suspects had previous records for similar offenses.

The intensified operations coincide with the city’s efforts to finish lighting installations along Ouano Ave. in November and prepare Christmas decorations at City Hall. / ABC