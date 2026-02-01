Pauleen Luna, Vic Sotto renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

"When my husband first told me he wanted to get married again, I honestly didn’t think he was serious. Everyone knows how much he values small, meaningful moments over anything grand. But looking back now, I am so incredibly grateful that he wanted to do this again," Pauleen wrote on the caption.

In a heartfelt post, Pauleen shared how grateful she was for the moment, reflecting on their marriage and the family they have built with their two children.

"I want to honor my husband for loving me fully, for always respecting me, for choosing me every single day, and for valuing me so deeply. I love you beyond words, and I will love you forever," she added.

The couple tied the knot on January 30, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. (SunStar Cebu)