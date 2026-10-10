Paulo Avelino bags award in Seoul

KAPAMILYA actor Paulo Avelino received the Outstanding Asian Star award at the Seoul International Drama Awards 2026 for his performance in the hit series “The Alibi.”

Wearing a barong, Avelino traveled to South Korea to personally accept the honor and represent the Philippines at the prestigious ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, he thanked ABS-CBN, Dreamscape and Prime Video for their roles in bringing the series to life and sharing Filipino stories with audiences worldwide.

He also expressed his gratitude to the fans who voted for him, recognizing their continued support for his television shows and films.

Avelino dedicated the recognition to the people working behind the scenes, including the crew, production team, director, cinematographer, editors and marketing team, saying awards remind him of their contributions to a project’s success. / JAT