Pawnshop teller foils robbery attempt in Liloan town

THE heist staged by two men at a pawnshop in Barangay Poblacion, Liloan town, northern Cebu past 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2024, was stopped when the teller pressed the alarm, causing it to beep.

Police Major Eric Gingoyon, chief of the Liloan Police Station, told SunStar Cebu that the two criminals hurriedly raced away after hearing the alarm bell.

Before they left, though, they attempted to shoot the staff but were unsuccessful.

"Bagito ni sila sa ako lang nakita sa footage sa CCTV pagtingog sa alarm nangaratol. Sa karatol nagpatakag pamusil," Gingoyon said.

(From what I saw on the CCTV footage, they are novices. They opened fire indiscriminately in panic after hearing the alarm go off.)

The police are still trying to identify the two offenders who were caught on CCTV camera in the area riding a Yamaha Nmax motorcycle whose plate was covered with a piece of paper.

They are also trying to establish whether the two men were the same persons who robbed a convenience store in Barangay Alang-alang, Mandaue City at dawn on Wednesday, January 10.

Police learned that the criminals arrived on a motorcycle and went inside the pawnshop and then pulled a gun and declared a holdup. (GPL, TPT)