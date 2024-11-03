Paws and Claws: A halloween

“We secured the necessary permits and arranged for an on-site veterinarian to ensure the safety of all pets and their owners,” Maricelieta said.

Promotion for the event was strategic, with social media and collaborations with local pet communities. “Sponsors and pop-up shops helped extend the event’s reach, bringing together a diverse group of pet lovers,” Cinnamon PH shared. The success sparked plans for a Christmas-themed event.

Moments

One of the most memorable aspects was the genuine connection between pets and their owners, along with partnerships formed with local businesses. Kaye, whose Golden Retriever, Kiva, dressed as Maleficent, expressed her excitement. “Kiva is my dream dog, and I want her to have fun,” she said. Kiva and Kaye’s fiancé won the Best Pet and Owner Duo award.

Reyn, the owner of Janna and Jinggle, dressed her cats as princesses with adorable crowns. The pair took home the award for Best Overall Costume. Christian, a first-time pug owner, brought Pugi the Pug and shared that events like this help him learn more about pet care. “I had so much fun and hope for more events like this,” he said.

The Scariest Costume award went to Loki and Milo, while Freya and Chewie won for Funniest Costume. Panda and his owner also made a memorable impression, winning in the Best Pet and Owner Duo category.

Future

The Cinnamon PH team is excited to build on this momentum with more pet-centered events. Next up is a Christmas-themed celebration, promising even more excitement. “We envision a future filled with creative seasonal events—costume contests, adoption days, and workshops on pet care,” Maricelieta shared.

White Heart Lane’s Halloween debut proved to be a festive success, sparking anticipation for more community-centered celebrations.