Paws and Claws: A halloween

Halloween wouldn’t be complete without embracing the “Howl-o-Ween” spirit, and White Heart Lane’s debut Halloween party did just that. The event, held in the artsy setting of White Heart Lane, featured a pet costume contest that drew 40 pet owners from all backgrounds.
“Everything we do here is almost a first. White Heart Lane has just opened, and we’re looking forward to more collaborations with the community,” said Enrique San Juan of White Heart Lane, located in Banawa, Cebu City.
Planning
Maricelieta Bantiles, an organizer from Cinnamon PH, shared the journey leading to the enchanting evening of Oct. 26.
“We never anticipated such a positive response,” she said, reflecting on a month of late nights and enthusiastic planning. Pulling it all together wasn’t easy — it involved social media outreach, pop-up booths, and attracting sponsors to create a pet-perfect atmosphere.
“We met Sir Enrique at a community event, shared our ideas with him, and ultimately decided to create a Halloween-themed pet event,” said Maricelieta. His suggestion of White Heart Lane as the venue set the stage for a celebration that exceeded expectations.
Highlights
The festivities began with a spooky pet costume fashion show, where pets paraded in whimsical and eerie costumes to the delight of the crowd. The night also featured a Halloween and pet-themed trivia contest that kept attendees entertained and engaged.
“We secured the necessary permits and arranged for an on-site veterinarian to ensure the safety of all pets and their owners,” Maricelieta said.
Promotion for the event was strategic, with social media and collaborations with local pet communities. “Sponsors and pop-up shops helped extend the event’s reach, bringing together a diverse group of pet lovers,” Cinnamon PH shared. The success sparked plans for a Christmas-themed event.
Moments
One of the most memorable aspects was the genuine connection between pets and their owners, along with partnerships formed with local businesses. Kaye, whose Golden Retriever, Kiva, dressed as Maleficent, expressed her excitement. “Kiva is my dream dog, and I want her to have fun,” she said. Kiva and Kaye’s fiancé won the Best Pet and Owner Duo award.
Reyn, the owner of Janna and Jinggle, dressed her cats as princesses with adorable crowns. The pair took home the award for Best Overall Costume. Christian, a first-time pug owner, brought Pugi the Pug and shared that events like this help him learn more about pet care. “I had so much fun and hope for more events like this,” he said.
The Scariest Costume award went to Loki and Milo, while Freya and Chewie won for Funniest Costume. Panda and his owner also made a memorable impression, winning in the Best Pet and Owner Duo category.
Future
The Cinnamon PH team is excited to build on this momentum with more pet-centered events. Next up is a Christmas-themed celebration, promising even more excitement. “We envision a future filled with creative seasonal events—costume contests, adoption days, and workshops on pet care,” Maricelieta shared.
White Heart Lane’s Halloween debut proved to be a festive success, sparking anticipation for more community-centered celebrations.