Paws in costume hearts for a cause

Pugs turned into Draculas, chow chows dressed as Chucky dolls and felines taking on the role of witches. You know that time of the year when costumes come out and even pets get in on the fun.

During the third edition of Cebu-based advocacy initiative Paws of Love, furry companions joined the seasonal festivities through a pet costume contest at The Mactan Newtown Alfresco on Oct. 24, 2026.

But the gathering had more in store than cute costumes and playful poses. Organized by Cebu Creators Circle (CCC) in partnership with The Mactan Newtown, the event also rallied the community behind animal rescue efforts, collecting 305 kilograms of dog food for Happy Tails and surpassing its 300-kilogram target.

Paws of Love continues to turn the affection people have for their pets into support for rescued animals in need of care.

The event also featured a pet blessing, giving owners a chance to bring their companions for a special moment. A community bazaar brought together local merchants and supporters, adding to the afternoon’s activities.

Love beyond the costumes

The 305 kilograms of dog food will help meet the needs of rescued animals under the care of Happy Tails, led by animal welfare advocate Hazel Aguisanda.

“Paws of Love is a reminder that when a community comes together, even small acts of kindness can make a big difference. Three editions and counting. Here’s to more paws, more love and more lives touched!” said CCC president Andrew “Doyzkie” Buenaviaje.

The costume contest also gave winning pets and their owners something extra to celebrate, with prizes provided by the event’s partners.

Now on its third edition, Paws of Love continues to show how a community gathering can make a difference beyond the day’s festivities. The costumes brought the fun, but the 305 kilograms of dog food made the advocacy count. S