Pax Silica seen driving tech investments

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom Inc. is backing the proposed Pax Silica initiative, saying the high-technology manufacturing and innovation hub could attract foreign investments, create high-skilled jobs and accelerate the Philippines’ digital infrastructure.

“We support Pax Silica, but with some guardrails and a safety net,” Globe general counsel Froilan Castelo said during the company’s second-quarter media briefing on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026.

Castelo said Pax Silica could bring advanced technology infrastructure to the country while giving Filipino workers opportunities to develop skills and careers in high-technology industries. He said, however, that environmental and geopolitical concerns should be addressed.

The initiative aligns with Globe’s investments as demand for AI, cloud computing and data centers grows.

Pax Silica

Pax Silica is a proposed high-tech manufacturing and innovation hub under the Luzon Economic Corridor aimed at strengthening the Philippines’ role in global supply chains for semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI) and critical minerals.

The Philippines joined the Pax Silica coalition in April as its 13th member. The coalition has since expanded to more than 30 participating countries.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority earlier said the initiative could attract $40 billion to $70 billion in investments once fully developed and generate up to 190,000 high-quality jobs in New Clark City.

GCash IPO

Meanwhile, the initial public offering of Mynt, the holding company of GCash, is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 19, 2026, Globe president and chief executive officer Carl Cruz said.

Cruz said the date was indicated in Mynt’s draft preliminary prospectus but remains subject to approvals from the Philippine Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Commission and other market considerations.

Mynt’s first-half revenues reached a record P22.4 billion, while Globe’s equity share in the digital financial services company exceeded P3.7 billion.

Cruz said other Globe-affiliated businesses, including STT GDC Philippines, MCS Philippines and Brave Connective, could also be scaled up as the group expands its digital ecosystem. / KOC