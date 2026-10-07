Pax Silica seen easing investor entry

THE proposed Pax Silica framework between the Philippines and the United States (US) could help unlock foreign capital and jobs by giving global investors a single platform to identify investment opportunities and government contacts, according to Ambassador-at-Large Jose E.B. Antonio.

Antonio said the initiative could address one of the longstanding hurdles faced by foreign investors, which is navigating the country’s investment opportunities and government agencies.

“We will match the available funds to the opportunities in several industries, including digital space, artificial intelligence (AI), and all of the priority industries,” he said at the recent Luzon Economic Corridor Forum organized by Harvard Business School Owner President Management Philippines in Bonifacio Global City.

He said the country needs a one-stop shop where investors can see what projects are available and connect with the appropriate agencies without having to travel around the country to identify opportunities.

“You don’t have to fly all over the Philippines to find out what’s available,” Antonio said.

He cited Vietnam as a model, noting that investors there can deal with a single point of contact, making it easier for them to navigate investment opportunities.

Economic opportunities

Beyond attracting capital, Antonio said investments under the initiative could generate jobs, tax revenues and opportunities for businesses supporting major projects.

“Bringing capital will provide jobs, taxes, opportunities for a lot of people, and the downline industries,” he said.

The opportunities, he added, extend beyond semiconductor manufacturing to digital industries, including programming and AI.

“You’re not only talking of semiconductors, which are physical, but you’re also talking about programmers, the artificial intelligence (AI) space,” he said.

The Philippines, he said, could benefit from its pool of skilled workers and creative talent as demand for digital services and AI-related industries grows.

The country’s expanding population could also provide investors with a growing

consumer market for products and services, including housing, he added.

In his recent visit to Cebu in August, Finance Secretary Frederick Go described Pax Silica as a “generational project” intended to create an industrial and logistics ecosystem for technology manufacturing, including cellphones, laptops and computers, as well as participation in the AI ecosystem.

He said the Philippines was the 24th country to join the consortium and that the initiative seeks to build a more resilient industrial supply chain for AI-related technologies.

The Philippines joined the Pax Silica initiative in April. The proposed hub covers about 1,620 hectares in New Clark City, Tarlac, under the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

Government officials have estimated that the hub could attract US$40 billion to $70 billion in investments and generate up to 190,000 jobs once fully developed.

Foreign investors may lease land in the hub for up to 99 years under Republic Act 12252, or the amended Investors’ Lease Act.

However, key details of the initiative remain under development, with the Philippines and the US working toward a framework agreement targeted for November.

The project has generated debate over its potential demand for water and power and its possible effects on farming and Indigenous communities. Environmental and agricultural groups have called for greater disclosure of environmental assessments and clear plans for resettlement and compensation.

But Go rejected claims that farmers would be displaced by the proposed Pax Silica industrial estate, saying, “There is no farmer that is being displaced in the 1,600 hectares.”

He emphasized the potential economic impact of the initiative while urging the public to rely on verified information about the project.

He said misinformation could undermine an initiative aimed at strengthening the Philippines’ participation in the global technology supply chain.

Industrial investment

Government agencies, meanwhile, have sought to clarify that Pax Silica is primarily an industrial investment initiative rather than simply a large data-center project. The Bases Conversion and Development Authority has said the project is intended to support manufacturing and technology-related investments.

The proposed investment hub also forms part of the government’s broader push to build the country’s artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology launched in September the Philippines AI+ Infrastructure Masterplan 2026–2033, which aims to increase AI data-center capacity from about 50 megawatts to 1.5 gigawatts by 2033 and reskill 1.3 million IT-BPM workers.

For Antonio, the larger opportunity is to make the country’s investment opportunities easier to find and connect foreign capital with domestic industries.

The country’s growing population, he said, also provides a long-term consumer market for products and services, including housing.

“I think it’s a welcome, significant move to invest in the Philippines,” he said, adding that the country’s investment opportunities “just have to be communicated.” / KOC