‘Payag-Payag’: Where love lives on in Bogo’s makeshift cemetery homes

After five years, when a burial term in the cemetery expires, the body is exhumed and transferred to a bone chamber — a process that costs around P15,000.

Many families, however, cannot afford the expense. For them, that is money better spent on the living. So instead of paying for a new niche or bone chamber, they choose to rebuild their loved ones’ resting places in the Payag-Payag section — a place free of charge but full of memories.

Lando Bentulan, the head sepulturero who has tended to New Corazon Cemetery for 45 years, knows every path and corner of the grounds. To him, the Payag-Payag is more than a makeshift graveyard — it is a testament to devotion.

Bentulan and his small crew are working tirelessly to clean the area and install lights for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day, so visitors can safely come at night.

“Buhi gihapon ning dapita basta kalag-kalag,” he said.

(This place is alive whenever it’s All Souls’ Day.)

As dusk falls over Bogo, the Payag-Payag glows — not from grand tombstones or marble crosses, but from candles flickering inside small makeshift shelters. Here, love shines quietly, proving that even in the simplest corners of a cemetery, remembrance endures stronger than stone. (Juan Carlo de Vela)