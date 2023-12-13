Payloader operator hurt following collapse of heavy equipment

A PAYLOADER operator was rushed to the hospital after his leg was pinned down by the heavy equipment that fell into the river.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, December 12, 2023, on V. Rama Avenue, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Catalino Brazil, married, from Surigao City.

Brazil was employed by Charles Construction company to work for the city's flood control project when the incident occurred.

Construction foreman Nilo Santillan told SunStar Cebu said that the payloader plummeted around five meters down the river after its engine failed.

He said the payloader struck the backhoe before it eventually landed on the riverbed and pinned Brasil’s leg.

The victim, however, has been declared out of danger. (With TPT)