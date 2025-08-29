Payroll standoff ends with new OIC treasurer

FOR weeks, Cebu City Hall employees and barangay responders have waited anxiously for their pay. Job order (JO) workers missed their June and July salaries, while barangay responders entitled to a P5,000 monthly honorarium were left unpaid.

Big question

That frustration ended with the appointment of a new officer-in-charge (OIC) treasurer. But how did the City get into this mess, and what changes now?

Dismissal that paralyzed payroll

The problems began when the Office of the Ombudsman dismissed city treasurer Mare Vae Fernandez Reyes over the P239.7-million garbage-hauling deal in 2021.

Although the ruling was issued in February 2025, the formal notice only reached City Hall this month. That meant Reyes could no longer legally sign checks, and without an authorized signatory, payroll and disbursements froze.

For two months, salaries, honoraria, and even utility payments piled up, creating financial gridlock inside City Hall.

Breakthrough

To break the deadlock, the Department of Finance (DOF), through Secretary Ralph Recto and the Bureau of Local Government Finance, named Emma Villarete as OIC city treasurer upon the recommendation of Mayor Nestor Archival. The mayor asked Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña to help him by asking Recto to fast-track the appointment.

Villarete, formerly assistant head of the Internal Audit Services Office, will serve for up to one year or until the DOF appoints a permanent treasurer.

Her designation restores City Hall’s ability to release funds and resume stalled financial operations.

Osmeña confirmed the breakthrough on Thursday, saying backlogged salaries and allowances would begin to be released immediately. But he also disclosed on Friday, Aug. 29, that some groups tried to take advantage of the vacuum.

“But apparently, someone has been maneuvering to get the treasurer of Toledo, who was dismissed, to sign the checks here. That treasurer is a very bad person, as I understand,” he said.

First priorities

On her first day, Villarete authorized the release of back salaries for about 6,500 regular and casual workers, covering June to August, through direct bank deposits. JO workers, however, had to wait, as their over-the-counter payments required a day’s notice for cash preparation.

“For JOs, as long as there are valid and legal documents for the claims, we will pay them. We’re hoping to slowly address the pending expenses starting next week and get things back to normal,” she said.

She also promised timely disbursement for utilities and other essential services, while strengthening revenue collection and keeping a closer watch on expenditures.

Uncertainty remains

With Villarete’s appointment, City Hall can finally normalize payroll and financial transactions. For employees and barangay responders, that means relief after months of uncertainty.

Still, her role is temporary. Unless the DOF appoints a permanent treasurer soon, Cebu City could face the same uncertainty again.

For now, at least, the stalled checks will start moving and City Hall workers can expect long-overdue pay in their hands. / CAV