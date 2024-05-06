Payter Maroons rise to the top

The Payter Maroons seized the solo lead in the standings after they defeated the ARQ-Tatay Rudy’s, 117-103, in the University of the Philippines Cebu Alumni Basketball League on May 4, 2024 at the Sacred Heart Center.

Payter Maroons, a guest team in this tournament that’s bolstered by numerous players from the UP Cebu Fighting Maroons team that is competing in the Cesafi, leaned on a fantastic first half that saw them erect a 60-42 lead at halftime. They then played solid basketball the rest of the way to snatch their fourth win in as many games.

Brandon Sainz had 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists for the Payter Maroons, while AJ delos Reyes added 21 markers.

Legends

In other games, the U.P. Legends thwarted the Lethals, 77-57, for their third win in four matches, tying Tatay Rudy’s for second in the standings. Ricardo dela Rosa had 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals for the Legends, even as Junie Alejandro added 15 markers, five boards and six dimes.

Meanwhile, Dosmil evened their record at 2-2 with a 69-33 demolition of the Angkol Breakers. Raymund Montajes had a monster game with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, while Giovanni Taok and Jay Cramales each had 11 points.

Lastly, the reigning champions Duggies defeated the Emmanuelites, 76-65, for their first win of the competition. / JNP