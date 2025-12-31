PB advances health, disaster measures

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has passed at least 13 ordinances and 1,705 resolutions since July 2025, covering health care, disaster response, education, transparency and budget-related measures.

The PB, which is presided over by Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco, has also started livestreaming its sessions on its Facebook page, “Beyond Legislation,” to make deliberations more accessible to the public.

Among the measures approved were ordinances establishing a provincial health care network, strengthening disaster risk reduction, promoting transparency in foreign aid, enforcing drug-free workplaces and advancing youth development programs.

The PB also approved a supplemental budget of more than P306 million for 2025 to cover additional expenses for legislative offices and passed an ordinance allowing the creation of satellite offices for each

board member.

Amendments to the Cebu Province Grants Intended for Tertiary Students expanded coverage and funding for qualified Cebuano students enrolled in public colleges and universities nationwide.

The PB likewise declared a state of calamity in areas affected by the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Sept. 30 and Typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, a move that allowed the imposition of price controls and broader use of disaster response funds. / CDF