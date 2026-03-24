PB backs 2nd schools division office

The Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has passed a resolution supporting First District Rep. Rhea Mae Gullas’ House Bill 7034, which proposes the creation of a second Schools Division Office in the province.

Authored by 2nd District PB Member Neneth Reluya, the resolution was approved during the PB’s regular session on Monday, March 23, 2026.

“The Province of Cebu has only one schools division office covering 44 municipalities across seven legislative districts, excluding highly urbanized and component cities, which have separate division offices,” Reluya said.

According to the resolution, Cebu province has 1,361 schools—1,143 public and 218 private—with over 700,000 learners enrolled.

The current DepEd Cebu Province division manages more than 26,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel, placing a heavy load on administrative and support services.

The existing office in Sudlon, Lahug, Cebu City faces challenges in delivering services efficiently due to distance, travel time, traffic congestion, and transportation costs for teachers and stakeholders.

The resolution also noted limited health personnel: one medical officer, 16 dentists, and around 60 nurses serving more than 600,000 learners.

The PB said establishing a second division office would ensure more efficient school supervision, faster transaction processing, and better access to services for educators and stakeholders.

Under the proposal, the new office will be temporarily located at the Gabaldon Building of San Fernando Central School in North Poblacion, San Fernando town.

The PB urged the immediate passage of the bill and directed that copies of the resolution be sent to the Senate and House education committees, the Department of Education, DepEd Region 7, and the Schools Division Superintendent of Cebu Province. / CDF