PB backs northern airport hub plan in Medellin

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has endorsed the development of a major international airport hub in northern Cebu, calling for feasibility studies and public consultations to determine the project’s viability.

The resolution containing the endorsement was approved during the PB’s out-of-town session on June 22, 2026.

Sponsored by PB Member Nelson Mondigo, the resolution identifies Medellin and nearby areas as suitable sites because of their flat terrain and calls on government agencies to conduct feasibility studies and public consultations.

Complementary airport

The proposed airport would complement Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) by expanding the province’s transportation network and strengthening links with the Port of Kawit in Medellin and the Port of Santa Fe on Bantayan Island.

Mondigo said the project would enhance Cebu’s role as a gateway to the Visayas and Mindanao while supporting trade, tourism and regional economic growth. The resolution cited the Department of Tourism’s recognition of Cebu as the centerpiece of Central Visayas tourism after the region welcomed 31.5 million foreign visitors from 2000 to 2024. MCIA handled 1.3 million passengers in January 2026 amid strong travel demand and rising international traffic.

Training flights

Separately, Camotes Airport in San Francisco will begin accommodating training flights on July 7 to ease congestion at MCIA.

Provincial Administrator Joseph Felix “Ace” Durano said the increase in commercial flights has reduced available operating slots for flight schools. The airport on Camotes Island will initially handle touch-and-go operations because it does not yet have a passenger terminal.

The Provincial Government owns the property, while the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority oversees its development and operation.

The Province is also resolving land claims involving airport infrastructure. A public hearing is scheduled this month for claimants on Camotes Island, while landowners affected by the Bantayan Island Airport runway expansion have already undergone similar proceedings.

Durano said claimants must present legal proof of ownership to qualify for compensation.

Fifth District Rep. Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco said the Camotes Domestic Airport Terminal is nearing completion. The project includes a newly concreted 1.8-kilometer runway and a planned modern terminal building, which he said will reduce travel time to the islands and support tourism and economic activity. / GABRIEL SOLAMO, UP CEBU INTERN & CDF