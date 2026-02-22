PB backs senior care centers in Cebu

SENIOR citizens in Cebu’s towns and component cities will soon have access to dedicated community care centers providing health, wellness and social services after the Provincial Board (PB) approved an ordinance requiring local government units to establish and operate the facilities.

In an ordinance authored by Board Member Julius Anthony Corominas, the measure requires all local government units (LGUs) in the province to establish and operate a dedicated facility for senior citizens.

The ordinance, known as the Cebu Provincial SC3C Ordinance, aims to strengthen community-based services for seniors in line with Republic Act 7876 and Republic Act 9994.

Services for seniors

Under the ordinance, each center must provide comprehensive services covering health, wellness and social support.

These include wellness programs for visual, dental, auditory, psychosocial, spiritual and mental health concerns, as well as lifestyle coaching, nutrition planning and exercise programs.

The centers are also tasked to provide palliative care, caregiver respite services, livelihood training and economic opportunities, and socialization activities to reduce isolation among senior citizens.

Disaster preparedness training tailored for seniors will also be offered.

In addition, the centers will conduct research and data collection to guide policy and improve services, maintain a secure database system, and operate a help desk for validation, assessment and profiling of senior citizens through the Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca).

Funding and personnel

Each LGU is mandated to allocate funds annually for the construction, operation and maintenance of the centers. The Provincial Government of Cebu may provide supplementary funding, technical assistance and training support to ensure proper implementation.

LGUs are required to designate qualified employees to manage and operate the centers. They may also tap private volunteers knowledgeable in medical, educational and related services.

Eligibility and benefits

Qualified senior citizens aged 60 and above, as determined by their local OSCA, may avail themselves of the services.

Those found to have contagious diseases or conditions requiring specialized care may be referred to appropriate government agencies for medical attention.

The ordinance also grants the centers exemption from customs duties, taxes and tariffs on imported equipment and supplies used exclusively for operations, including donations.

They are further entitled to at least a 50 percent discount on electricity, water and telephone consumption pursuant to existing laws.

Monitoring and effectivity

Monitoring and evaluation will be undertaken by the National Commission on Senior Citizens Region VII, through the Provincial Osca or the respective city or town Osca. Annual performance reports will be submitted to the Office of the Provincial Governor and the Sangguniang Panlalawigan through the Committee on Senior Citizens.

The ordinance is also co-authored by 2nd District Board Members Lakambini Reluya, 7th District Cesar Baricuatro and 3rd District Dason Lorenz Lagon. | CDF