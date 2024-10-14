PB lifts state of calamity

CEBU Province has officially transitioned to recovery and rehabilitation as it lifts its state of calamity, a decision made during the Provincial Board’s (PB) regular session on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. This move follows a request from Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia, who sought the lifting of the declaration that had been in effect for nearly five months since May 20.

The resolution to end the state of calamity was prompted by the adverse effects of the El Niño phenomenon, which severely impacted agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors, jeopardizing livelihoods and food security across the province. Reports indicated that El Niño conditions began in November 2023 and were alleviated by June 2024. A report from SunStar Cebu noted that damages recorded by the Provincial Agriculture Office amounted to P185 million, affecting approximately 14,389 farmers across 33 local government units.

In her letter dated Oct. 11, Garcia emphasized that lifting the state of calamity would facilitate a transition to recovery efforts while ensuring that measures remain in place to address any residual effects of El Niño.

Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III remarked in a follow-up interview that this decision signifies a return to normalcy for the province. “We’ll, I suppose, it’s back to normal because there was this declaration of a state of calamity at the height of El Niño. Now that the El Niño has subsided, things are hopefully back to normal,” he stated. He also expressed optimism about farmers resuming planting activities.

The governor’s office highlighted in an attached letter that recent assessments and consultations with local disaster management offices indicated significant improvement in conditions. The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) reported replenishment of water resources and ongoing recovery in agricultural and fisheries sectors.

“These positive developments suggest that the most severe impacts of El Niño have abated, leaving the province better positioned to address any remaining challenges,” the letter stated. Comprehensive assessments conducted by the PDRRMC confirmed that conditions prompting the state of calamity have improved significantly, allowing Cebu Province to move forward with its recovery initiatives. / CDF