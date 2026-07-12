PB marks arbitral ruling anniversary

MARKING the 10th anniversary of the Arbitral Award, the Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has adopted a resolution reaffirming the Philippines’ sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

In a resolution authored by PB Member Antonio Bacaltos Jr., the province seeks to commemorate the Philippines’ historic victory under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea on July 12, 2026.

The measure also affirms the province’s commitment to support and uphold the country’s claim over the West Philippine Sea.

Bacaltos Jr. called on local government units to “actively formulate local policies, maritime law enforcement programs, and specialized socio-economic safety nets” to protect the welfare of local fishermen.

The resolution also aims to strengthen food security in the province, noting that Cebu’s fishing industry remains vulnerable to external maritime disruptions.

Bacaltos Jr. also highlighted the development of cold chain facilities and regional infrastructure, including the People’s Food Centers in Carcar City and the Municipality of Medellin, as well as the proposed food hub in Naga City, to protect farmers and fisherfolk from market disruptions.

Batanes claims

During an academic symposium at Jinan University in Guangzhou on June 30, Chinese scholars claimed that Batanes is part of China’s territory.

According to a BusinessMirror report published Thursday, July 9, Ju Hailong, dean of Jinan University’s School of International Studies, said the Batanes islands are a natural geographical extension of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines condemned the claim in a statement issued Friday, July 10.

“Current satellite and oceanographic data by the Philippines and other nations clearly show a continuous shelf extending from Northern Luzon through the Babuyan & Batanes Islands,” the statement read, underscoring that the country has a stronger claim over the territories.

“We also call on all parties, especially reputable academic institutions, to be true researchers and academics. Knowledge can only be true if grounded on good faith. No amount of fabrication will erase the truths of our past,” the statement added.

The Arbitral Tribunal unanimously ruled in favor of the Philippines on July 12, 2016, invalidating China’s expansive “nine-dash line” claim in the West Philippine Sea. / Gabriel Solamo, UP Cebu Intern