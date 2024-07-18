PB member from Zamboanga, son-in-law lose over P1 million worth of valuables

A Provincial Board (PB) member from Diplahan., Zamboanga Sibugay and her son-in-law lost more than P1 million worth of valuables during their family gathering at a rented vacation house in Barangay Agus, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu, around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Investigation conducted at the Lapu-Lapu City Police Station 4 under station commander Major Judith Besas revealed that the 56-year-old PB member only known as Marie and her 33-year-old son-in-law Raymund were having a get-together with their relatives at the Villa De Ciudad when they discovered that their valuables they had placed inside the room had vanished.

The lost items included P220,000 in cash, a yellow gold bracelet with diamonds worth P320,000, a white gold diamond ring worth P360,000, yellow gold diamond earrings valued at P80,000, a diamond bangle with diamond studs worth P90,000, a gold ring worth P20,000, a necklace with pearls worth P95,000, two gold necklaces worth P120,000, a diamond ring amounting to P30,000, and a gold bracelet worth P80,000.

The victims claimed that the offender may have entered the room by going through the comfort room's open window and the rest house's gate, which they forgot to close.

The authorities are currently reviewing the CCTV footage in an effort to identify the perpetrator. (DVG, TPT)