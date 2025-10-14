PB okays P5M to aid quake-hit DavOr

THE Cebu Provincial Board has approved a P5 million financial assistance package for victims of the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Manay, Davao Oriental on Oct. 10, 2025.

The resolution, authored by board members Stanley Caminero, Red Duterte, and Raymond Calderon, was certified as urgent by Gov. Pamela Baricuatro and approved during the board’s regular session on Oct. 13.

On the other hand, Cebu also experienced tremors on the same day, recording a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that struck Bogo City at 1:06 a.m.

According to the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), 14 individuals were injured during the quake. Of these, three were from Bogo City who suffered chest pain, wounds, and breathing difficulty, while two from San Remigio sustained minor injuries.

No fatalities were reported that day.

However, authorities noted widening cracks on roads and are inspecting buildings in affected areas.

Capitol spokesperson Ainjeliz Orong urged the public to avoid using roads with visible cracks that may still pose safety risks due to the earthquake.

As of this writing, the Office of Civil Defense has recorded up to 11,000 aftershocks. / ANV