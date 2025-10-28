PB okays resolution urging guv to provide hard hats, whistles

AS PART of earthquake preparedness efforts, the Provincial Board has passed a resolution urging Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro to provide hard hats and whistles to every office in the Capitol.

The resolution, authored by Board Member Cesar “Sarsi” Baricuatro, was approved by the Provincial Board during its regular session on October 27, 2025.

The board member said that following the continuous tremors after the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck northern Cebu on September 30, it is necessary to take proper precautionary measures to prevent further risks and loss of lives.

Reports showed that around 160,000 houses, 200 establishments, and 2,000 classrooms were damaged by the quake.

The hard hats are intended to protect the head, especially from falling debris, while the whistles can be used to call for help in case someone is trapped inside a room or building, making rescue operations faster.

Earlier, Governor Baricuatro expressed plans to procure hard hats to be distributed, particularly to students, in coordination with local government units. (ANV)