PB oks Argao’s clup

THE town of Argao now has a better direction in roadmapping the infrastructure and other projects in the municipality for the next 10 years with the approval of the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP).

The Cebu Provincial Board approved Argao’s CLUP 2023-2032 during the regular session on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

Argao Mayor Allan Sesaldo, in a text message on Thursday, Oct. 17, said the approval of Argao’s CLUP ensures sustainable growth in the town, balancing development with environmental and cultural preservation.

“By aligning our plans with national policies on climate resilience and sustainability, we are positioning Argao to be future-ready, while safeguarding what makes our town unique,” said Sesaldo.

Sesaldo said the approval of the CLUP sets the stage “for Argao’s progress in the years to come.”

Argao Vice Mayor Orvi Ortega, meanwhile, said the CLUP is vital for any local government unit (LGU) because it will serve as a blueprint to the economic roadmap.

Ortega said Argao is the sixth municipality to present CLUP and zoning ordinance out of the 44 component municipalities and six component cities in Cebu Province.

Ortiga said with the approval of the CLUP, the LGU can present the potential for employment and revenue generation to prospective investors in Argao.

“Livelihood will be available here in the municipality and Argaoanon will no longer go to the city or other towns for employment since there is already available livelihood in our own town,” Ortega said.

In the same session, the PB also approved the Integrated Zoning Regulation ordinance of Argao..

The amended municipal ordinance aims to implement the CLUP.

“It will be our guiding tool as we implement the CLUP of the municipality,” Ortega said. / CDF