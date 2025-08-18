PB OKs P15.5M for Badian fiesta held last July

THE Provincial Board (PB) on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, approved a P15.5 million supplemental budget for the Badian town fiesta, which was already celebrated last July 25 in honor of St. James the Apostle.

The appropriation, authorized through Appropriation Ordinance 02-2025, was sourced from savings from previous years and the reversion of prior appropriations. The budget falls under the Office of the Mayor.

According to the agenda of the PB’s regular session, the funds will cover socio-cultural and sports activities for the fiesta. The ordinance, listed as item four in the session’s agenda, contained only one sentence with no attachments.

After the regular session, reporters requested a copy of the ordinance from the PB’s secretariat, but three personnel refused to provide a copy or allow to take photos. They advised reporters to coordinate with the local government unit of Badian.

SunStar Cebu then went to the office of PB Member Paz “Lingling” Rozgoni, where a staff said municipal ordinances are referred directly to the PB’s secretariat. SunStar Cebu also requested a copy of the ordinance from Badian’s Public Information Officer, but the office has yet to respond as of press time. / CDF