PB orders PDRRMO to realign or lose funds

The Provincial Board (PB) has ordered the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to realign its proposed budget with its core mandate. This directive comes after the PB’s Committee on Budget and Appropriations moved to remove programs totaling P14.5 million that were deemed not aligned with the PDRRMO’s legal functions, specifically agricultural and agri-fishery proposals.

Celestino Martinez III, ex-officio PB member and chairman of the committee, stated during the regular session on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025, that the PDRRMO will be required to submit a revised plan for the use of its

disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) funds.

Martinez explained that the budget cuts resulted from committee hearings that identified overlapping, excessive, and unclear allocations. The cuts targeted budget items that were either recurring across departments, already reflected in existing allocations, or considered excessive by the committee. He emphasized that the Governor’s planned activities and programs were not touched, noting:

“All the programs, activities and events planned by the local chief executive or the governor herself have not been touched or slashed. The adjustments are primarily on maintenance and operating expenses,” Martinez said.

The committee’s report is not yet final, as several departments have yet to submit complete budget proposals and supporting documents, including the Governor’s Office, Provincial Accountant, Provincial Legal Office, and Provincial Engineering Office. Despite this, Martinez said the committee aims to submit the proposed budget for second reading on Monday, Dec. 22, and approve it before the end of the year.

P14.5 million in Agri-Fishery Programs slashed

The committee report confirmed that the PDRRMO, which proposed a total budget of P391 million, had several allocations removed because they did not reflect the office’s mandate. The P14.5 million in removed items included:

P3 million for climate-resilient production and technologies, including veterinary services for farm animals.

P3 million for African Swine Fever (ASF) surveillance and Avian Influenza control logistics.

P5 million for agri-fishery inputs such as climate-smart crop varieties, seedlings, fingerlings, and fishing gear.

P1 million for standby pesticides and P2.5 million for support to agri-fishery associations.

The committee concluded these allocations were “not reflective of the purposes” of the PDRRMO and asserted they should properly fall under the Provincial Veterinary Office and the Provincial Agriculture Office.

This decision is based on Section 21 of Republic Act (RA) 10121 , or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act. The law limits the use of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF) strictly to disaster preparedness, response, mitigation, recovery, and related activities, reinforcing the finding that the agricultural programs did not belong under the PDRRMO.

Health Budget Intact

In line with the Governor’s fiscal policy of prioritizing essential services, the committee recommended the approval of the full health budget, amounting to P4.860 billion. Martinez stressed that no proposed slashes affected health services or provincial hospitals.

The health budget breakdown includes:

P679 million for the construction and improvement of hospitals and the acquisition of medical equipment.

P2.96 billion for hospital operations, covering salaries, drugs, and other operational expenses.

P1.221 billion for the Provincial Health Office for vaccine purchases and disease prevention programs.

“As of our committee report, there is no proposal or amendment affecting provincial hospitals, particularly health,” Martinez affirmed. / CDF