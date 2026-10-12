PB passes ordinance to safeguard children

THE Cebu Provincial Government aims to strengthen protection against child abuse, neglect and exploitation through an ordinance establishing a framework for safeguarding children’s rights and providing support services.

The Provincial Board (PB) approved the 2026 Children’s Code of the Province of Cebu on its third and final reading on Aug. 17, 2026. PB Member Lakambini Reluya authored the measure, while PB Members Paz Rozgoni and Nilo Seno served as co-authors.

“In the spirit of love, compassion and justice, this Code is enacted to ensure that every child in Cebu can grow [in a] safe, healthy, and stimulating environment, [and] become empowered, responsible and contributing members of society,” the ordinance said.

The measure seeks to address child abuse, neglect, exploitation, trafficking, hazardous child labor, discrimination, online sexual abuse and cyberbullying.

Protection from street hazards

The code expressly identifies parental acts that expose children to hazardous street activities as possible forms of neglect or reckless endangerment. These acts include allowing minors to beg, solicit alms or sell goods beside roads, intersections, terminals and other places where they face traffic and other dangers. However, the measure clarifies that “poverty, by itself, shall not constitute an offense.”

Under Article III, Section 12, “a child found begging, soliciting, or vending in a hazardous public place shall be treated first as a child in need of protection and not as an offender.” The provision prohibits authorities from arresting, fining, detaining, shaming or photographing children for publicity solely because they are found in these circumstances. It also protects their goods and lawful personal property, subject to limited exceptions for safety, documentation or return to the lawful owner.

Parental duties

Instead, the responsible parent, guardian or adult must undergo assessment and referral for case management, livelihood programs or social-protection assistance. Authorities may pursue action under the code and applicable national laws when evidence warrants it.

The ordinance also said parents and legal guardians have the “primary, personal, continuing, and non-negotiable duty to safeguard the life, safety, dignity, education, health and development of every child under their authority or custody.”

Implementation and monitoring

The code calls for a coordinated child-protection system involving local councils for the protection of children, barangay councils, social welfare offices, health facilities, schools, law enforcement agencies and community organizations. Under Section 33, barangay councils for the protection of children are responsible for community-level implementation, monitoring and reporting, while local social welfare offices handle case management and child-protection services.

The Provincial Council for the Protection of Children will coordinate monitoring and evaluation with city, municipal and barangay child-protection councils and other concerned agencies.

Coverage and effectivity

Section 34 requires the Provincial Government, through the provincial council, to formulate implementing rules and regulations within 90 days from the ordinance’s effectivity. The ordinance said these rules “shall provide the detailed policies, standards, procedures and operational guidelines for the implementation, monitoring and enforcement of the provisions of this Ordinance.” Annual appropriations from the Provincial Government will support the implementation, subject to existing budgeting, accounting and auditing rules.

Although the code refers to coordination with city, municipal and barangay child-protection councils, the supplied provisions do not specify whether it applies to independent and highly urbanized cities like Cebu City and Mandaue City. Section 36 said the ordinance takes effect upon approval and publication or posting in conspicuous places in accordance with the law. It remains unclear if all requirements for effectivity have been completed based on the obtained copy. / CDF