PB pushes for EV charging stations at Capitol, strategic sites

RECOGNIZING the urgent need for environmental sustainability and energy security, the Cebu Provincial Board (PB) is considering an ordinance to mandate the establishment of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at strategic provincial government facilities.

The proposed ordinance, sponsored by Board Member Stanley Caminero, aims to establish a centralized Cebu Provincial Green Mobility Charging Station. The measure was presented during a committee meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Socialized rates and public-private partnerships

The Green Mobility Charging Station will operate under a socialized charging fee system, with pricing based on an individual’s or household’s financial capacity.

The ordinance will also formally establish the Cebu Green Mobility Trust Fund under the Provincial Climate Change Adaptation Council to support a climate-informed roadmap. To expand the charging network, the program also aims to leverage public-private partnerships (PPPs).

Now scheduled for its second reading, the ordinance targets a phased adoption by component cities and municipalities, reinforcing the province's commitment to environmental stewardship.

EV charging stations at the Capitol

Separately, the PB approved a resolution on July 6 to install four electric vehicle charging stations within the Cebu Provincial Capitol Compound.

Two charging stations will be located at the Legislative Building, and the remaining two will be placed at the Executive Building.

Authored by Board Member Paz Razgoni, the resolution cites Republic Act 11697, otherwise known as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (Evida).

The law mandates the State to promote clean, sustainable, and energy efficient technologies to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels.

The resolution also highlights Section 16 of the Act, which urges government entities -- including local government units -- to ensure that at least five percent of their fleets, whether owned or leased, consist of electric vehicles under the Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (Crevi).

To underscore the urgency of the Capitol project, the resolution references Section 17, which recommends supporting infrastructure such as dedicated parking spaces and charging facilities in both public and private establishments.

The resolution notes that rising fuel prices, driven by Middle East geopolitical tensions and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, have prompted government officials and employees to transition to electric vehicles.

“The continued rise in fuel prices has prompted many government officials and employees. Businesses, and private individuals to consider and acquire electric and hybrid vehicles as practical alternatives due to their greater energy efficiency, lower operating costs, and reduced environmental impact,” the resolution stated.

The charging stations are intended to provide accessible infrastructure and encourage the transition away from fossil fuels.

“The installation of electric vehicle charging stations within the Cebu Provincial Capitol Compound would encourage Cebu Capitol officials and employees to transition from conventional fossil fuel-powered vehicles to electric vehicles in furtherance of Republic Act No. 11697,” the resolution added. (Veejay Catadman, UP Cebu intern)