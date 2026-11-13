PB questions P59M training allocation

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has questioned P59 million classified as training expenses in the province’s proposed disaster preparedness budget, seeking a clearer breakdown and more funding for water facilities and rescue equipment.

PB Member Celestino Martinez III, budget committee chairman, raised the spending priorities during the budget hearing on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

“What are we going to train worth P59 million?” Martinez asked Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) head Dennis Pastor, seeking a breakdown of the proposed expenses.

Pastor said the office had submitted a breakdown, explaining that the expenses were classified under training based on account codes provided in a joint memorandum circular.

Martinez said the circular serves as a “menu” of possible expenditures and questioned whether the entire amount was intended for training.

Budget classification

Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas said the P59 million classification may have resulted from the Budget Office’s grouping of the PDRRMO’s proposed activities under account codes, with some expenses potentially covering supplies and other requirements rather than training alone.

He suggested reviewing the activities and their corresponding budgets to determine what each expense would cover instead of relying solely on expenditure classifications.

Water facilities

Martinez compared the P59 million classified under training with the P1 million proposed for rainwater harvesting and small water impounding facilities, which would benefit only two LGUs.

He sought a larger allocation and more municipal beneficiaries to help prepare for El Niño.

Pastor said he would check the details of the P1 million allocation.

Rescue equipment

With P5 million proposed for disaster response and rescue equipment, PB Member Andrei Duterte suggested purchasing equipment suited to each local government unit’s (LGU) needs, particularly those of fourth- and fifth-class municipalities with limited resources, and training responders to use it.

Pastor acknowledged that around 1,500 disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) personnel across Cebu’s cities and municipalities need additional equipment and training.

Additional training

Martinez also questioned the proposed P3 million for capacity building for youth organizations and P4 million for LGU training.

He asked why the PDRRMO needed a youth training allocation when the province already had a Provincial Youth Development Office with its own budget.

He also questioned why additional LGU training funds were needed when the P59 million allocation had initially been presented as covering training for local DRRM offices and responders. / CDF