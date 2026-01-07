PB reopens 2026 budget for amendments

THE proposed 2026 budget for the Cebu Provincial Government will not be approved just yet after local lawmakers agreed to reopen it for changes following concerns raised by the executive branch.

The move pauses the final approval of the P11.9 billion spending plan to allow amendments that provincial officials say are needed to comply with national budget rules and ensure the money can be fully used.

Why did the Provincial Board (PB) reopen the 2026 budget instead of approving it on final reading?

What triggered the reopening

The PB had scheduled the proposed 2026 annual budget for third and final reading during a special session on Wednesday, Jan. 7. That plan changed after officials from the executive department asked for realignments and reappropriations of certain funds.

PB Member Celestino Martinez III, chairman of the committee on budget and appropriations, said the request followed meetings and a caucus with the executive department. According to Martinez, some provisions needed to be revised to meet standards set by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and existing court rulings.

Issues raised by the executive

One key concern involved augmented funds meant to subsidize local government units (LGUs) affected by flooding and earthquakes. Martinez said these allocations did not clearly identify which LGUs would receive the money, a requirement under budgeting rules.

Under existing jurisprudence, he said, funds that lack specific beneficiaries cannot be spent outright. Once the intended LGUs are identified, the allocations must return to the PB for approval before they can be released.

Which budget items were affected

During committee review, several allocations were reduced or adjusted:

Funds under the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were cut, including a P14.5 million item for seedlings and fingerlings.

Travel expenses of the Provincial Tourism Office were reduced after lawmakers deemed them excessive.

The budget for Suroy-Suroy Sugbo was lowered but retained at the request of the executive branch, which cited possible activities connected to the Asean Summit.

Overall, the committee recommended reductions totaling P179,019,072 across multiple offices.

What the revised budget authorizes

The amended draft keeps the total proposed appropriation at P11.9 billion and includes provisions that:

Allow the governor to augment budget items using savings within the same expense class.

Permit the settlement of unpaid obligations from previous years, subject to law.

Authorize personnel reprogramming to address operational needs.

Specify funding sources, including the general fund, provincial hospitals, bus terminals and the inter-LGU waterworks system.

Require all releases and disbursements to comply with Republic Act 7160 (Local Government Code), Commission on Audit rules and DBM issuances.

Why timing matters

Under the Local Government Code, provincial budgets must be approved within set deadlines. If a new budget is not passed within 90 days from the start of the fiscal year, the previous year’s budget is automatically reenacted, covering only essential expenditures.

Cebu’s proposed 2026 budget had already passed first and second readings in late 2025. Lawmakers said reopening it now is meant to avoid legal issues later that could delay spending or limit how funds are used.

What happens next

The PB set another special session on Thursday, Jan. 8, for the third and final reading of the revised budget. If approved, the amendments are expected to give the office of Gov. Pamela Baricuatro clearer authority to implement programs while keeping the spending plan within national budget rules. / CDF