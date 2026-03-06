PB reviews P211M Apo tax deal; Soco warns of unfair precedent

THE Provincial Board (PB) is reviewing a plan to lower a P1.2 billion tax bill for Apo Land and Quarry Corp. to P211.56 million, raising concerns about fairness to regular taxpayers.

Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco said Friday, March 6, 2026, that officials must decide if this deal is right before they talk about the money.

“What does it mean to the ordinary taxpayers of the province?” Soco said.

He noted that the local tax rules must protect everyone equally.

“Mao bitaw nga ang unang question… angayan ba, before we even move further to pila (That’s why the first question is whether it is appropriate before we even discuss the amount),” he added.

The tax drop happened because the province removed certain extraction taxes.

A Supreme Court ruling states these taxes only apply to materials taken from public land.

Warning on public statements

Board Member Celestino Martinez III warned that saying the Province is losing the case could hurt its legal standing.

He believes this makes it seem like the province must accept the smaller amount.

“The legal counsel representing the Province should not have done this. They must be reminded to always act in a manner that safeguards, rather than compromises, the Province’s interests,” part of the statement read.

Martinez also asked how officials calculated the new amount.

He worried that other big mining groups are watching the issue closely.

“Finally, other large-scale quarry and mining companies with pending petitions are closely observing how the Province will handle this proposed compromise. If any agreement is reached, this may set a precedent that could significantly affect similar cases involving the Province in the future,” he said.

Committees review the deal

Soco said two groups will check the proposal carefully during a joint hearing.

PB Member Nelson Mondigo leads the committee on laws, while PB Member Michael Villamor leads the committee on ways and means.

The governor's office sent the proposal on Jan. 26. The PB first saw it on Feb. 23 but delayed the discussion.

Mondigo explained that the board must approve the agreement because it is a government contract.

“Under the Local Government Code, any contract or agreement from the executive is subject to approval as part of our legislative oversight,” Mondigo said.

He added that the board must see if the deal helps or hurts the province.

Soco noted that no one asked the board members before sending the proposal.

“To me it could have been better if the board had been consulted and there was dialogue and explanation,” he said.

Revenue rules

Villamor said the deal changes several local tax rules. Because of this, his committee is looking at how the new taxes were calculated.

The rules include taxes on extraction, monitoring fees, environmental fees, and extra charges for late payments.

The joint committee will hold a hearing on Monday, March 9.

Soco’s spokesperson, Georgia Herrera Klepp, explained that the fight is partly about the difference between taxes and rules.

“If we are collecting for the purpose of revenue, that’s tax. But if we impose fees for regulatory purposes, that falls under police power,” Herrera said.

She noted the case is currently pending before the Court of Appeals.

“We will await the decision because we do not want to preempt whatever the Court of Appeals will rule,” Herrera said. / CDF