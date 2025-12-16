PB revises ASF ordinance

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) has moved to revise its African Swine Fever (ASF) ordinance to align local biosecurity measures with national policies of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI), amid rising hog morbidities and concerns over testing accuracy.

The revised ordinance, authored by PB Member Cesar Baricuatro, was approved on the PB’s regular session on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. The measure seeks to realign Cebu’s ASF prevention and control policies with national guidelines set by the DA and the BAI.

The proposed revision updates Ordinance 2023-03, which was enacted in April 2023. The earlier ordinance required the Province to develop its own laboratory testing protocol, a provision that conflicted with national guidelines.

“However, the Cebu Provincial Government recognizes that despite the conscientious effort of the LGU (local government unit) to mitigate the spread of the ASF in their respective jurisdiction, they still have to ensure that their local policies and directive are aligned and consistent with those of the National Government,” reads a portion of the ordinance.

The ordinance also noted that “multiple instances of false negatives in relation to the use of the Rapid Test Kits” were discovered and that the kits were not fully utilized. The measure also acknowledged the need to realign its zoning and color-code classifications with those issued by the DA and BAI.

Under the revised ordinance, laboratory testing of blood, serum and tissue samples collected by the Provincial Veterinary Office will be conducted exclusively by accredited laboratories. These include the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory of DA 7, the BAI Animal Disease Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory and the DA National Animal Diagnostic and Reference Laboratory.

The revision also allows the free movement of pigs and pork products within Cebu, lifting provincial border controls and zoning restrictions, subject to compliance with veterinary health certification requirements.

Small-hold and semi-commercial farms will be required to submit backyard swine registration forms and veterinary health certificates, while commercial farms must secure certification from farm veterinarians and prior concurrence from local government veterinarians.

The ordinance establishes Barangay Swine Fever Task Forces in all cities and municipalities, chaired by barangay captains, to conduct surveillance, monitor swine health, facilitate sample collection and lead information campaigns on ASF and Classical Swine Fever. These task forces will also ensure proper waste management, reporting of suspected cases and isolation of sick animals.

Biosecurity measures outlined in the ordinance include intensified disease surveillance, mandatory isolation of sick pigs, daily reporting of animal health status, prohibition of swill feeding and restrictions on backyard slaughtering. Confirmed ASF-positive pigs will be euthanized and buried under veterinary supervision, followed by disinfection of affected facilities.

The measure further creates a Provincial ASF Task Force headed by the governor to oversee implementation, supported by a technical working group led by the provincial veterinarian. Local chief executives, barangay officials and law enforcement agencies are tasked with enforcing the ordinance and monitoring compliance.

Violations of the biosecurity provisions may result in the suspension or cancellation of farm registrations or permits, as well as penalties of up to one year imprisonment or a fine of P5,000, or both. Public officials found violating the ordinance may face administrative, civil, or criminal sanctions.

The ordinance takes effect after posting in prominent places at the Provincial Capitol and publication in a newspaper of general circulation, in accordance with the Local Government Code. / CDF