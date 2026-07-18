PB secretariat seeks new plantilla positions

DUE to an increasing workload and a shortage of personnel, the Provincial Board (PB) approved on second reading on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, an ordinance creating additional positions within its secretariat office.

The measure, authored by PB Member Celestino Martinez III, was approved following discussions on the severe staffing shortage that has persisted in the secretariat for more than a decade.

The ordinance seeks to create 11 new plantilla positions, namely: Board Secretary IV (Salary Grade 22), Security Officer IV (SG 22), Administrative Officer V/Records Officer III (SG 18), Board Secretary II (SG 17), Computer Maintenance Technologist II (SG 15), Senior Administrative Assistant II/Computer Operator IV (SG 14), Administrative Officer III/Records Officer II (SG 14), Local Legislative Staff Officer I (SG 11), Administrative Assistant IV/Audio-Visual Aids Technician III (SG 10), Administrative Assistant II/Audio-Visual Aids Technician II (SG 8) and Administrative Aide VI/Audio-Visual Aids Technician I (SG 6).

In a privilege speech during the session, PB Secretary Pulchra Acevedo highlighted the operational challenges faced by her office, which currently operates with a skeletal workforce.

“So of the six permanent employees in the office, I have three who are categorized as utility but are performing secretariat functions because we are undermanned for the last, how many years, more than 10 years perhaps,”. Acevedo said.

Acevedo said the staff struggles to keep pace with the volume of legislative work that must be completed within compressed weekly deadlines.

“I want to believe that we are still performing efficiently and effectively, but it is taking its toll on our mental and physical well-being,” she said.

Acevedo said her office has been experiencing a significant increase in workload, with the number of cases and matters handled each week now doubling or even tripling compared to previous levels.

She noted that while the office previously dealt with fewer than 100 cases weekly, recent figures show a sharp rise, citing 205 matters recorded last Monday alone, in addition to 121 other pending concerns currently being handled.

Aside from managing legislative records and archives, the secretariat also handles administrative cases, notifications, certifications, communications and internal requests from both the executive and legislative branches.

Acevedo added that low salary grades make it difficult to attract highly qualified personnel, forcing her to personally review all submitted work.

The newly created positions are intended to address specific bottlenecks.

The Board Secretary IV and Board Secretary II positions will help handle agenda preparation, journal transcription and administrative cases.

Meanwhile, the IT-related positions, including the Computer Maintenance Technologist II, will oversee digital filing and online database tracking.

The Security Officer IV, meanwhile, will serve as Sergeant-at-Arms to maintain order and provide security within the Session Hall. / cdf